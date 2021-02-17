Anderson Entertainment Ink Expanded Deals With BritBox

Anderson Entertainment announced an expanded content offering on BritBox.

BritBox previously picked up four Anderson titles, Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, UFO, and Space 1999. The expanded deal sees the U.K. streaming service secure Stingray, the 1964 television series, and The Secret Service, the 1969 quirky series with live-action and puppetry.

Anderson Entertainment’s classic series continue to see enduring popularity on international SVoD platforms, such as Terrahawks (pictured) on Amazon Prime and other programs on platforms like Shout Factory, Comet, Pluto TV, and BritBox. Linear channels such as Forces TV and the Horror Channel are also getting in on Anderson Entertainment’s programming. In 2021, the company plans to strengthen its market presence with the arrival of new content and an expanded direct-to-consumer and retail merchandising offering.

Jamie Anderson, MD of Anderson Entertainment, commented, “We’re thrilled that BritBox, the premier home for the best of British creativity has extended its Gerry Anderson offering. This confirms the continuing strength of the Anderson brand among viewers of all ages, a strength that will underpin our ongoing expansions strategy for the coming year.”

Craig Morris, Programming and Scheduling Lead for BritBox, added, “We’ve been delighted with the huge popularity of Gerry Anderson’s shows on BritBox and are proud to be working with the team at Anderson Entertainment to bring these beloved TV classics together on a streaming platform for the first time.”