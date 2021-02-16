Up The Ladder: GMA Network

GMA Network named Oliver Victor B. Amoroso as first vice president and head of Regional TV and Synergy.

As head of the network’s Regional TV, Amoroso leads the department’s operations, content and production, and business development, including regional stations and offices. In his responsibilities as head of Synergy, he also oversees the network’s sports partnerships and production.

Under Amoroso’s leadership, GMA RTV was honored with recognitions such as Best Regional TV Network for the past four years as part of the Platinum Stallion Media Awards.