Ireland’s RTÉjr Picks Up ‘Paddles’ From FuturumKids

RTÉ picked up Paddles from FuturumKids for its free-to-air channel RTÉjr.

Paddles follows the title character, a polar bear, who is raised by a pack of Irish wolfhounds. Through adventures, mistakes, and discoveries, Paddles and his friends will show how being different is something to be celebrated and enjoyed. The show features leading Irish talent, including Suzi Power and Dawn Bradfield. The CGI-animated series will broadcast on Cartoonito later in the year.

Brendan Kelly, head of Sales at Futurum, commented, “We’re delighted to be launching Paddles on the leading children’s channel in Ireland. Although the setting will be familiar to many young Irish viewers, the tale of a young child trying to fit in an unusual environment is a universal one and we are confident this funny and charming show will quickly gain fans both in Ireland and in many other markets worldwide.”

Dermot Horan, director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at RTÉ, added, “RTÉ is delighted to acquire a global series by the seven-time Emmy award-winning Jakers! Team – a series that is not only set in Ireland but that also showcases Irish talent.”