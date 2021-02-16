FilmRise Announces TVoD Release For ‘Lilly’s Light’

FilmRise announced that Lilly’s Light: The Movie will be available on TVoD for download and rental as of March 2, 2021.

Starring Sherry Hursey in the lead role, Lilly’s Light tells the story of Lilly, a loving foster mom and keeper of an enchanted lighthouse, who uses love, laughter, and song throughout her adventures. The cast includes Mindy Sterling, Philece Sampler, and Fred Willard, among others.

The family musical features song contributions from singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Steve Dorff.

Lilly’s Light: The Movie also recently won its second Kids First! Best Award by the Coalition For Quality Children’s Media.