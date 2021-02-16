CBS To Air Oprah Special With Prince Harry And Meghan

CBS will present Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on March 7, 2021.

Produced by Harpo Productions, the special will feature an intimate conversation between Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Winfrey will be joined first by Meghan to discuss everything from marriage, motherhood, and handling life under intense scrutiny. Prince Harry will join to speak about their move to the U.S. as well as dreams for their family.

Executive producers include Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, with Brian Piotrowicz as co-executive producer.