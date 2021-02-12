Series Mania Sets New Dates For 2021 Event

Series Mania announced new dates for Series Mania 2021.

Series Mania Festival will run from August 26-September 2 in Lille, France, with Series Mania Forum to be held from August 30-September 1. The date for Lille Dialogues will be announced soon. The online platform Series Mania Digital will run alongside the live event for those unable to travel.

In addition, the deadlines for the Call for Series for the Festival and the Call for Projects for the Forum have been extended to May 10.

Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, said, “We are beyond grateful to the Hauts-de-France region and the city of Lille who have worked tirelessly to help us secure these dates in August and September. Everyone involved is keenly aware of the importance of Series Mania as the place where television series begin, as well as the value of an in-person physical event. I cannot begin to thank everyone enough, and just as important, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to Lille.”

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “With these newly revised dates, we are confident that we will be able to once again focus on our original mission of bringing people together in a friendly, in-person, networking environment. And now, most of all, a safe and healthy environment thanks to the vaccine. Of all industries, the entertainment business is first and foremost a people business and what better way to gather once again after many months of separation than to celebrate in Lille with face-to-face meetings, world premiere screenings, and much more. This is indeed the best way to make television and business happen.”