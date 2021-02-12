Nippon TV Inks Multi-Territory Deal With Warner Bros. International Television Production

Nippon TV and Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) struck a multi-territory deal for Nippon TV’s entertainment format Mute it!

WBITVP secured the format rights to Mute it! in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, WBITVP’s production company BlazHoffski is producing a local adaptation titled Stilte AUB! (Silence Please!) in the Netherlands.

Mute it! follows contestants through four stages of games in a custom-built studio with all kinds of loud sound-making traps. If the contestants make any noise above 50 decibels, the game is over.

Nippon TV will continue to oversee world sales, including in Asia and Latin America.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director of International Business Development for Nippon TV, stated, “We initially created Mute it! in the Winter of 2019 and it turned out to be adaptable even in this new global pandemic environment, making it a perfect choice for our partner, Warner Brothers International TV Production. We are very honored they found this format to be attractive and have no doubt their versions, starting with the Dutch version, will be smash hits, especially for viewers looking for fun and feel-good shows.”

Andrew Zein, SVP of Creative Format Development and Sales at WBITVP, added, “For a show that’s all about keeping quiet, Mute it! is a great, fun format that has already created a lot of noise in the international marketplace. We are thrilled to now add to that and shout about our new acquisition. Mute it! is perfect escapism for audiences right now and we look forward to our colleagues at BlazHoffski and SBS launching their fantastic version.”