MISTCO Inks Movie Deal In Israel

MISTCO closed a new international sale for 10 movies from its catalog to head to Israel.

The deal includes two animation titles, Rafadan: Göbeklitepe (pictured) and Captain Pengu. Produced by ISF Studio, Rafadan follows the mysterious adventures of the Rafadan Tayfa team in Göbeklitepe. Coming from Siyah Marti, Captain Pengu follows the title character, a blue penguin, as he is tasked with investigating changes in the climate and finding his friends.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, said, “We are very active in the region with our dramas but pleased to extend our existence with this movie line-up in the Israeli market. As an official distributor of TRT, we have the widest animation catalog and all titles in our catalog are educational and entertaining. We are pleased to see Rafadan: Göbeklitepe and Captain Pengu’s expansion in the international market along with other movies in our portfolio.”