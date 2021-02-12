MGM Sells ‘Clarice’ To International Broadcasters

MGM’s International Distribution and Acquisitions team secured sales deals for Clarice in new international territories.

Produced by MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Clarice debuted in the U.S. on February 11 on CBS. The drama series has been picked up by France’s TF1, Italy’s RAI, Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group, Australia’s STAN, Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, and Russia’s More TV.

Clarice tells the personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling, played by Rebecca Breeds. The series follows her as she returns to the field in 1993, a year after the events depicted in The Silence of the Lambs.

MGM oversees international distribution for the series.

Chris Ottinger, president of Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions at MGM, commented, “Clarice Starling is one of film’s most iconic characters and remains ingrained in the fabric of modern pop culture. This new series is a cinematic, highly stylized thriller that picks up after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, and we are thrilled to finally continue Clarice’s story with audiences around the world.”