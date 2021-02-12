Icon Films To Produce ‘Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade’

VICE TV and VICE World News commissioned Icon Films to produce Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade.

Hosted by Brazilian author and journalist Pedro Andrade, Unknown Amazon explores the diversity of the Amazonian rainforest and spends time with the different groups of Amazonians who inhabit the land. The six-part documentary series will premiere on VICE TV in 2021 in the U.S. and globally.

VICE Distribution will handle worldwide distribution.

Laura Marshall, CEO of Icon Films, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Pedro on this new series for VICE. Pedro’s vast experience as a journalist and his endless enthusiasm for travel makes him the ideal person to travel with through Amazonia, exploring both its unparalleled natural landscape, but also the modern-day challenges the region faces. We are delighted to produce this series for VICE that gives insight into the rich fabric of this incredible natural wonder and Pedro’s skills will ensure that viewers are entertained and inspired.”