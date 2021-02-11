Up The Ladder: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group promoted Jesse Baritz to vice president of Content Acquisitions & Development.

Baritz joined the company in 2014, and he has since served in various positions. He will continue to lead the company’s acquisitions strategy, as well as the programming for the direct-to-consumer channels TheArchive and TheGrapevine. In addition, he will develop remakes, sequels, and adaptations using Multicom’s IP.

In his tenure at Multicom, Baritz has negotiated the acquisition of distribution and IP rights to over 35 libraries, and he has increased the company’s content offering to more than 650 films and 2,500 episodes. Content highlights include Oscar-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning titles from Arthur Cohn, Steve White, Leonard Hill, Carla Singer, and Jack Grossbart, among others.

Bryan Crocker, COO/CFO of Multicom Entertainment Group, stated, “Jesse has been with Multicom for almost seven years now and his role within the company and impact to our business has continued to grow each year. This promotion is in recognition of his contributions.”