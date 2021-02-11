Sky NZ And ViacomCBS Renew Content Deal

Sky NZ and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group renewed a multi-year deal.

The new agreement will continue to deliver Sky and Neon customers with content from CBS, The CW, and Showtime, as well as Paramount Television Studios programming. It covers exclusivity of Showtime content and rights across several Sky channels and platforms, including Neon, Sky Go, Sky On Demand, and the free-to-air channel Prime. Sky customers will also have continued access to CBS and The CW series, including NCIS: New Orleans, FBI: Most Wanted, Charmed, and Nancy Drew.

Sophie Moloney, chief executive at Sky, stated, “Our renewed agreement with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has been shaped with our customers front and centre of our decision-making. We’ve utilized customer insights including our 25,000 strong Sky Nation panel and, in doing so, we’ve secured our customers the content that they love and value. From binge-able premium drama to the ever-popular top tier crime series, we believe the depth and breadth of quality content will delight our customers.”

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, remarked, “Through the renewal of our deal with Sky, we’re pleased to provide audiences in New Zealand with some of the highest-quality content available in the world. From established titles with global fanbases to new hits featuring A-list talent, our portfolio of brands including Showtime, CBS, Paramount Television Studios and The CW consistently deliver top-notch series we’re confident viewers will continue to find relatable and entertaining for years to come.”