Reed MIDEM reported that there is a strong buyer and commissioner demand for Digital MIPTV 2021.

The market organizer confirmed a positive early response to the one-to-one distribution market, the one-to-one international co-production markets, and the digital networking platform. MIPTV will run online from April 12-16, 2021. Confirmed participants in attendance include SBS Television, RAI, A+E Networks, the Walt Disney Company, Mediaset Group, Nippon TV, and Atresmedia, among others.

MIPTV’s one-to-one matchmaking service will offer pre-scheduled meeting agendas, with a minimum of 15-20 meetings. The week-long digital pass also provides access to a diverse conference program, with highlights as well as exclusive market insight.

All market delegates will have access to the Digital MIPTV networking marketplace from March 29 to May 14.

