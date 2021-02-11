Acorn TV Orders ‘Agatha Raisin’ S4

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV commissioned a fourth season of Agatha Raisin from [email protected] TV.

Based on M.C. Beaton’s best-selling novels, Agatha Raisin centers around the former PR guru who has found a second calling as a sassy private investigator. The fourth season, which will include three feature-length episodes and a winter special, will enter production in March, and it will debut in late 2021/early 2022.

[email protected] TV’s Barry Ryan and David Walton will continue to produce alongside with Acorn Media Enterprise’s Catherine Mackin and Company Pictures’ Michele Buck as executive producers.

Acorn Media International will oversee series distribution in most English-speaking territories, and All3Media International will handle distribution for the rest of the world, including the U.K. and Australia.

Catherine Mackin, managing director at Acorn Media Enterprises, remarked, “Acorn TV is thrilled to return to the beautiful Cotswolds with our Agatha Raisin family, including our wonderful ensemble cast led by Ashley Jensen and our partners at [email protected] TV, Company Pictures and all3media. With the incredible source material of M. C. Beaton’s highly enjoyable novels, Agatha Raisin continues to be one of the most fun mystery series available and the most requested by our subscribers, so we’re excited to produce several new episodes.”