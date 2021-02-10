TV France International Launches Le Rendez-Vous Docs

TV France International unveiled its new initiative, Le Rendez-Vous Docs 2021.

The new documentary-focused market will hold its first digital edition on March 18, 2021. The event will feature super highlights of new documentary projects, project pitching sessions, and a dedicated screening room on Screenopsis, where TV France members will present up to 10 programs or projects.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, stated, “After a disrupted year in 2020, punctuated with transformations such as Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] turning 100 percent digital, and the creation of Les Screens, six thematic online markets delivered via our Screenopsis platform, we decided to launch a new event to support the work of our members in the documentary sector.”

Hemar continued, “Documentaries are an integral part of the French audiovisual landscape, and are recognized the world over for the quality and know-how of the talented people that make them. International sales saw an historic leap of +44 percent between 2018 and 2019, and the sector maintains significant growth which we must support, whatever the circumstances.”