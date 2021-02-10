SPI/FilmBox Brings Channels To Ireland

SPI/FilmBox closed a distribution deal with eir in Ireland.

The Irish telecommunications company will offer five channels from SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio as part of the eir TV Extra package. The deal includes FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon HD (pictured), Fast&Fun Box HD, DocuBox HD, and FashionBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, remarked, “We are delighted to be partnering with eir, as they continue to build their business in Ireland and strengthen their content proposition. With hundreds of hours of content spanning all genres, we are excited to be adding even more value to the eir TV Extra pack for eir customers to enjoy.”