Global Agency’s ‘Cash or Splash’ Launches In Tunisia

Global Agency licensed the first season of Cash or Splash to El Hiwar Ettounsi TV in Tunisia.

Originally broadcasted on TRT in Turkey, Cash or Splash has seen successful ratings for its Friday night slot in Tunisia. The weekly primetime quiz show features two teams of three contestants who compete against each other by playing a seven-question game, with the constant risk of being dropped into the water below the stage.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, stated, “Cash or Splash attracted huge interest in Tunisia. We are very happy that it made a very strong start and proud of its persistent achievements in the country. We think this will get even better and we expect it will enter new markets soon.”