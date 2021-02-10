FilmRise Inks Distribution Deal With Reel One Entertainment

FilmRise signed a distribution agreement with Reel One Entertainment. The deal covers a package of 15 romantic comedy films as well as the licensing of an additional 100 made-for-TV movies and series.

FilmRise will highlight five recently completed original films, including A Picture Perfect Wedding and A Wedding to Remember, to broadcast and digital platforms. The New York-based film and television studio and streaming network will serve as the exclusive distributor in the U.S for the licensed made-for-TV movies and series, which includes more than 100 titles, from female-fronted thrillers to family-friendly crime dramas such as Detective McLean (pictured).

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “We are excited to bring these films and TV series to our digital partners and the FilmRise Streaming Network. Feel-good movies have made networks successful over many years, and now more than ever, they have become comfort-viewing for audiences during these challenging times.”

Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One, said, “Reel One is happy to be in business with FilmRise, a company building from strength in digital distribution. We hope that this is just the beginning.”