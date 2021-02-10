Banijay Confirms New Adaptations Of ‘LEGO Masters’

Banijay scored two new adaptations for the format LEGO Masters in Denmark and Finland.

LEGO Masters features contestants who face off by testing their creativity, design, and flair. Banijay’s Danish prodco Metronome will produce the show for TV2, and Endemol Shine Finland will produce it for MTV3.

The competition reality format has been produced in 11 markets, with local adaptations in Australia, the U.K., Germany, and France, among others. In the U.S., FOX ordered a second series.

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, secured finished tape deals for the show. For the Italian channel Blaze, A+E Networks picked up seasons one through three of LEGO Masters Australia, seasons one and two of LEGO Masters UK, and the first seasons from the U.S., Sweden, and the Netherlands. In addition, WarnerMedia acquired season one of LEGO Masters Australia for BOING.

TV4 Sweden, TV2 Denmark, and SVoD platform C More obtained the finished tape series of LEGO Masters Australia seasons one and two, seasons one and two of the U.K. show, and season one of the U.S. show.

Lucas Green, global head of Content Operations, Creative Networks, at Banijay, said, “LEGO Masters continues to gain momentum and it’s brilliant to see this format travel to eleven markets and counting. This warm-hearted competition show attracts a broad family audience by offering viewers much-need escapism, while celebrating creativity.”