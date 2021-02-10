ABC Commercial Inks Pre-Sale Deal For ‘Firestarter’

ABC Commercial confirmed a pre-sale deal for Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra.

The Swedish public broadcaster SVT picked up Firestarter for its SVT2 Channel and SVT Play platform. Produced by In Films, the feature-length documentary explores the origins of the Bangarra Dance Theatre by telling the story of how three young Aboriginal brothers made the dance group into a First Nations cultural powerhouse.

Directed by Wayne Blair, Firestarter won Best Documentary at the 2020 AACTA Awards, as well as Best Documentary and Change Award at the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival.

Jessica Ellis, head of Content Sales & Distribution at ABC Commercial, commented, “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with SVT on this exceptional documentary. The interest surrounding the program prior to its distribution launch at Avant Première has been phenomenal. Audiences from film festival screenings have embraced and celebrated this stunning addition to ABC Commercial’s Arts slate.”

Ivan O’Mahoney, managing director and executive producer at In Films, added, “Bangarra Dance Theatre is one of Australia’s best loved performing arts companies, with a huge following overseas, especially in North America and Europe. Bangarra tell vital stories – both ancient and modern – of Indigenous Australia in an accessible, beautiful, way. It has been a privilege to make the film.”