Hat Trick Int’l Sells ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ To UKTV

Hat Trick International sold the U.S. version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? to UKTV in the U.K.

UKTV picked up 50 episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (pictured) for its Dave channel. Produced by Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions for The CW, the series features Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, and Colin Mochrie, as well as celebrity guests, as they improvise their way through a series of games. The series will air in the U.K. this February 2021.

In addition, Hat Trick closed sales deals for the comedy show Hypothetical. Produced by Hat Trick Productions, the popular comedy panel show has been sold to SBS Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, and BBC Studios’ Global channels in Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Sarah Tong, director of Sales at Hat Trick International, remarked, “Hat Trick International has established an incredible pedigree of highly successful comedy series in its catalogue and we’re delighted to be able to spread some laughs to many parts of the world through the sales of these two entertainment formats. We all need cheering up right now and they certainly deliver a mix of intelligent wit and silly comedy.”