FOX Orders Dan Harmon Animated Comedy

FOX picked up a new animated comedy from creator Dan Harmon.

Produced by Bento Box Entertainment, and owned and financed by FOX Entertainment, the animated comedy centers around a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters, living in mythical ancient Greece. Voice casting for the series will be announced in the coming months.

Harmon previously created and executive produced the comedy series Community, as well as the animated sitcom Rick & Morty.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, said, “Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture. This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”