AMCNI Sees Strong Growth In ViacomCBS UK Channels

AMC Networks International – UK reported strong growth for its portfolio of ViacomCBS UK channels in 2020.

The ViacomCBS UK channel portfolio includes CBS Reality, CBS Justice, CBS Drama, and the Horror Channel. It garnered a 3.19 percent SOCI (share of commercial impacts), which was a 17 percent jump from 2019.

CBS Reality held its position as the number one factual entertainment channel for women 16 and older. The channel welcomed 5.6 million adults every month. The channel’s true-crime documentary programming also boosted its prime-time market share to .88 percent in 2020, which was a 16 percent increase.

CBS Justice and CBS Drama also reached their highest ever share, with each attaining 3.5 and 3.3 million adult viewers every month, respectively.

Kevin Dickie, EVP/MD of AMC Networks International – UK, said, “The UK broadcast industry has faced numerous challenges this past year. I’m thankful for the dedication of my colleagues and the resilience of our many partners during these times. It is them, and our incredibly loyal audiences, that not only helped us get through last year, but achieve some strong results. The ViacomCBS UK channel portfolio has continued on its year-on-year growth trajectory, delivering a share of 3.19% of the total UK commercial network. We look forward to offering more acclaimed original and popular acquired programming to serve our audiences and partners over the coming months.”