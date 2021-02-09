All3Media Int’l Signs Partnership With Tuesday’s Child Television

All3Media International entered a partnership with Tuesday’s Child Television.

As part of the agreement, All3Media International picked up the sales rights to Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig. Commissioned by Channel 4 in the U.K., the four-part primetime series follows comedian, writer, and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig as she is joined by well-known female friends to visit holiday hangouts throughout the U.K. Extraordinary Escapes premieres February 10, 2021.

Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted at All3Media International, remarked, “Teaming up with Tuesday’s Child Television on Extraordinary Escapes is a perfect fit with our strategy to build returning non-scripted brands in partnership with the genre’s most talented and innovative creatives. Karen Smith, Steph Harris, and the Tuesday’s Child team have established an impressive reputation for creating high-caliber factual brands. The natural curiosity, wit and warmth that Sandi and her travelling companions bring to each stunning location is a joy to watch and we’re confident that Extraordinary Escapes has great potential to become a long-running global favorite.”

Karen Smith, CEO Tuesday’s Child, added, “All3Media International are the perfect partners to distribute this lovely, funny travelogue series about architecture and friendship set in some of the UK’s most magnificent locations and we’re thrilled to be working with them on it. They’re a good company to sell a show about the value of good company.”