Sinking Ship Entertainment Acquires Kids Series ‘The Demon Headmaster’

Sinking Ship Entertainment secured the distribution rights to The Demon Headmaster.

The Demon Headmaster is a reboot of the popular U.K. series of the same name from the 90s. The BBC Children’s Productions’ series is based on the Gillian Cross book series. It follows five teens who discover that the headmaster is using his powers to take control their school. A new season is scheduled to start production later in the year.

The Demon Headmaster joins Sinking Ship’s distribution portfolio, which includes season two of Endlings, season three of Odd Squad, and more.

Marilyn Kynaston, head of Sales for Western Europe at Sinking Ship, said, “We’re so thrilled to be working with BBC Children’s Productions to bring this intense mystery series to the world. We’re confident the quality of the story-telling and acting will really resonate with audiences worldwide.”