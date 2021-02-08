NAB Tech Awards Open For Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the nomination period for the 2021 Technology Awards.

The NAB Technology Awards celebrate achievements in broadcast engineering and digital leadership with the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards and the Digital Leadership Award. The awards will be presented on June 17 as part of the NAB Amplify Event, with recipients to be honored during the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 22, 2021.

Sam Matheny, executive vice president and Chief Technology Officer at NAB, commented, “NAB enjoys celebrating our industry’s technical and engineering achievements each year by presenting these awards to individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves with noteworthy performances. These awards recognize unique leaders who are working to transform our industry, and I’m delighted to feature them on Amplify and at NAB Show.”