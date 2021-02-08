Kids Sitcom ‘Unsupervised’ Airs On Kan Kids In Israel

Israeli public broadcaster Kan Kids premiered the new series Unsupervised in January 2021.

Produced by Ananey Studios, Unsupervised revolves around a family that gets separated in the midst of a mysterious virus outbreak. Dudi and Nati Tzur, the parents of the family, find themselves stuck on vacation, while their four kids must learn to manage on their own. Created by showrunners Nadav Frishman and Yaniv Zohar, the live-action comedy series has been greenlit for a second season.

Frishman and Zohar are also the co-creators and head writers of Checkout!, which broadcasted on the Israeli Public Broadcasting from 2018 to 2020.