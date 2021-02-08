Apple TV+ Adds ‘Jane’ To Kids’ Slate

Apple TV+ gave a straight-to-series order to Jane, a new series inspired by the mission of the anthropologist and conservationist Jane Goodall.

Coming from Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane tells the story of Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl who, along with her teammates, works to protect an endangered animal through pretend play. The kids and family series is created and executive produced by Sinking Ship’s J.J. Johnson, alongside The Jane Goodall Institute.

Jane is the second Apple Original to come from Sinking Ship Entertainment. The first, Ghostwriter, recently premiered its second season on the streaming platform.