Amazon And Outlier Society Sign First-Look Deal

Amazon Studios and Outlier Society, the production company from Michael B. Jordan, expanded an existing deal to include an exclusive overall deal and a first-look film deal.

As part of this expanded agreement, Outlier Society will produce and acquire films for Amazon’s growing movie slate. The creative partnerships between Amazon and Outlier Society will also see cross-collaborations between Jordan’s company and Amazon’s different businesses.

This latest announcement precedes the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021. Produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film tells the explosive original story of the action hero John Clark.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, remarked, “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society! Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line. We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

Michael B. Jordan, CEO of Outlier Society, said, “Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us. Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring.”