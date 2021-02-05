Starz Greenlights ‘The Serpent Queen’

Starz gave the greenlight to The Serpent Queen.

Produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, The Serpent Queen is based on Leonie Frieda’s book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. Stacie Passion is attached to direct several episodes of the period drama, including the premiere episode.

The period drama centers on Catherine de Medici, who in the 16th century is married into the French court. Despite her husband being in love with an older woman and her being unable to conceive, she maintains her marriage and rules France for 50 years.

Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz, commented, “The Serpent Queen may be the most cunning account of one of the most influential women ever to wear a crown that Starz has told. We are thrilled to be working with such an incredibly talented team who will give this series a modern voice among a sensational historical backdrop.”

Justin Haythe, writer and executive producer, said, “Writing Catherine and her story has been truly exciting as she is a very complex leading character who becomes a skilled ruler, battling extraordinary political and personal odds throughout her reign. She is a Queen who defies convention, as she relies upon her intellect, her unusual entourage and a ready supply of black magic inspiring, centuries later, the Evil Queen of fairy tales.”