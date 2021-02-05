Netflix To Debut ‘Daniel Spellbound’ In 2022

Netflix will premiere Daniel Spellbound worldwide in 2022.

Daniel Spellbound is produced in partnership with creator Matt Fernandes with Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios. The animated epic adventure series follows the title character, who sells magical ingredients to sorcerers and wizards. When Daniel comes upon a strange ingredient, he catches the attention of dangerous alchemists who test his skills on an international adventure.

Fernandes also serves as an executive producer, alongside Arthur Spanos and Tammy Semen from Industrial Brothers, and Ivan Schneeburg, David Fortier, Jon Rutherford, and Chapman Maddox from Boat Rocker Studios.

Jon Rutherford, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights, said, “We’re very excited to finally announce a project that we developed and pitched over three years ago, and couldn’t be happier to be producing it with Netflix. Matt and I always envisioned this story would inspire kids and families around the world and it’s incredible to now see these magical worlds come to life. We look forward to unveiling this show to the world in 2022.”