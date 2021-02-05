GMA Network Introduces GMA Now

GMA Network announced the launch of GMA Now, the company’s mobile digital terrestrial television (DTT) receiver.

Developed by GMA New Media, the Philippine media company’s digital media and technology arm, GMA Now allows Android smartphone users to receive live digital TV broadcast of GMA and GMA News TV, among other channels. GMA Now users can also access exclusive content through the GMA Videos-On-Demand feature, as well as chat with other viewers through the Groupee Chat function.

GMA Now will roll out on February 7, 2021.

Felipe L. Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA Network, commented, “As the country’s leading broadcast network, it is only fitting that we continue to improve our content and innovate our digital TV products. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal Kapuso for their unceasing support. We are proud to say that GMA Now is the first mobile DTT receiver to combine traditional TV with the advantages of interactivity via the internet. This product was developed by our digital media and technology arm GMA New Media, Inc. with the Filipino viewers in mind as we adapt to their evolving needs and interests.”

Dennis Augusto L. Caharian (pictured), president and COO of GMA New Media, added, “We are very proud of this opportunity given to us by GMA to evolve the business further and use technology as a way to navigate ever-changing viewing preferences. With GMA Now, viewers can watch their favorite programs, and more importantly, engage more fully with the shows. It is a new experience that we are happy to have helped create.”