Cosmos-Maya And WarnerMedia Ink Cartoon Network Deal For ‘Dabangg’

Cosmos-Maya signed an agreement with WarnerMedia for its show Dabangg – The Animated Series.

Produced by the Singapore-based animation studio, Dabangg will debut on WarnerMedia’s Cartoon Network across India and the Indian subcontinent in mid-2021. One of the first animated adaptations of the popular Bollywood franchise, the series depicts the everyday life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey, as he faces off with evil to keep the city safe.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, commented, “Following on from our announcement for the show’s OTT rights with Disney+ Hotstar, our agreement with WarnerMedia for Dabangg corroborates our belief in the value of showcasing the IP across multiple platforms. Getting our domestic content – especially a title as premium and promising as Dabangg – out on network television, enables us to reach a mass audience. By creating projects and content with suitability for both digital and TV mediums, we are able to create space for larger future projects with greater budgets, and create stories that are varied, distinctive and suitable for a global audience.”

Abhishek Dutta, South Asia network head for Cartoon Network and POGO, added, “We are thrilled to work with Cosmos-Maya again on another highly-promising Bollywood-inspired IP. The show is one of India’s first Bollywood-inspired animations that retains the essence of the original version to appeal to the whole family. With the latest title, Cartoon Network and POGO are again betting on Bollywood – which we’ve found is a great way to provide relatable and popular content to India’s young viewers.”