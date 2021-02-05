Beyond Rights Acquires ‘The World According To Grandpa’

Beyond Rights picked up the worldwide distribution rights to The World According to Grandpa (pictured).

Produced by Saffron Cherry TV for Channel 5, the kids’ series blends live-action and animation. Each episode follows Grandpa as he journeys with one of his four grandchildren into new worlds, where they encounter outer-space bumblebees, rhubarb-loving monsters, and more.

Beyond Rights also confirmed several deals for its titles in Australia, Europe, Asia, and the U.S. ABC Australia picked up The Wacky Word Show, while BYU obtained season two of Gym Stars for the U.S.

Ceska Televize licensed the first two seasons of The Dengineers in the Czech Republic. In Israel, Hop Channel secured Hushabye Lullaby and the second season of Numberjacks.

Three seasons of Netflix original Beat Bugs were licensed to Disney Japan. Elsewhere in Asia, Radio Television Malaysia bought Motown Magic.

In addition, Daekyo Kids TV picked up Hushabye Lullaby, and Hong Kong Cable Television acquired four seasons of Junior Vets and three seasons of The Dengineers.