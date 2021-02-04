WildBrain And Bombay Set To Co-Produce ‘Kiwi & Strit’ S3

WildBrain Spark and Copenhagen Bombay are teaming up to co-produce the third season of Kiwi & Strit.

Created and produced by Copenhagen Bombay, in co-production with NDR and Studio Hamburg Enterprises, Kiwi & Strit follows a pair of funny little creatures who have different approaches to everything. The two learn how to work together and solve problems for themselves and their forest friends.

As part of the agreement, WildBrain Spark also picked up the exclusive distribution rights to the third season on YouTube, YouTube Kids, and other AVoD platforms worldwide, excluding China. Select rights for the first two seasons for these platforms were also picked up by WildBrain. The remaining rights for the three seasons will be overseen by Copenhagen Bombay Sales.

Jon Gisby, EVP and managing director at WildBrain Spark, said, “With its wonderful humour and engaging characters, Kiwi & Strit is an ideal premium IP for co-production with WildBrain Spark. We look forward to bringing our deep data insights to the collaboration with Copenhagen Bombay on this third season and amplifying awareness of the brand through an effective AVOD strategy alongside linear broadcast.”

Sarita Christensen, CEO and founder of the Danish media house, Copenhagen Bombay, added, “This new partnership with WildBrain Spark for Kiwi & Strit is a collaboration we strived to achieve ever since the first season. We’re excited to expand the IP and to reach an even broader audience. The team at WildBrain Spark is the perfect match for Copenhagen Bombay and together we’ll create many more high-quality stories for Kiwi & Strit.”