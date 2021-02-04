Marathon Studio Picks Up TV Rights To Nora Lakheal Series

Marathon Studio, a joint venture with Banijay France, secured the television rights to adapt Nora Lakheal’s biography, Nora Lakheal – Elite Undercover Agent.

Elite Undercover Agent depicts Lakheal’s first-hand account of her eighteen years tracking down Islamist terrorists. She became the first French Muslim woman to join the antiterrorist division, Islamisme Radicale of SORS. The series will be Marathon’s first adaptation project since the announcement of the company’s launch in November 2020. The series will explore the personal struggles Lakheal faced during her service.

Lakheal said, “I am very proud that my life is set to inspire a TV series promoting a French Muslim woman from North African heritage working for the French intelligence internal services. I thank Max Milo, the publisher, that always believed in me and Malika Abdellaoui who, thanks to her ambition and vision for this unique project, will know how to bring my story to the screen.”

Malika Abdellaoui, producer and CEO of Marathon Studio, added, “We are honored to be collaborating with Nora Lakheal on a standout drama based on her own testimony: Elite Undercover Agent. It is a valuable opportunity to bring to screen the story of an ordinary woman who completed extraordinary undercover missions to protect the French Republic against terrorism. Never once hesitating, despite the significant risk to her life, Nora is a strong role model, and her narrative deserves to be shared beyond the page.”