J2911 Media Inks Deal For Spanish Docufilms

J2911 Media closed an exclusive worldwide distribution deal for two docufilms from Spain.

The U.S.-based distribution company added El reto de Eva (Eva’s Challenge) and Mas alla del reto de Eva (Beyond Eva’s Challenge). Directed by Eloi Tomàs, both documentaries introduce Eva, the mother of Nacho, as she raises money to fund the scientific research for DENT, a disease that her son Nacho has. She founded Foundacion ASDENT, which includes Javier Bardem and Santi Millán as honorary members. Millán participated in both films, and Bardem contributed to the sequel.

Tomàs has worked on several other shows and films, as a director, screenwriter, and film editor. He recently directed Mas alla del reto de Eva, and served as part of the behind-the-camera team for Hogar for Netflix.