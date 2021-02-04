Autentic Distribution Scores Slew Of Sales Deals

Autentic Distribution inked new factual sales for titles from its portfolio.

The Animal Within (pictured) has been picked up by TV3/TVC in Spain, UR in Sweden, and ERR in Estonia.

Sweden’s UR, Switzerland’s SRF, Deutsche Welle, ORF Austria, and Estonia’s ERR all acquired Love Around the World. ERR also obtained Back to Chernobyl and The Dyatlov Pass Incident. Australia’s SBS also secured Back to Chernobyl, as well.

The German-based factual distributor also closed deals for titles from its nature and wildlife programming. Korea’s EBS obtained Masai Mara: The Big Hunt, and Rai Italia acquired Germany’s Mystic Forest. Spain’s TV3/TVC and China’s CCTV9/CCTV4K secured Last Treasures of the Earth.

Autentic Distribution also inked streaming deals. Telekom Germany picked up Men of Hope and 88 Hours – The Fukushima Meltdown. In Australia, Madman Entertainment picked up a history package for the SVoD platform DocPlay, including Berlin 1945, Terror!, and What Went Wrong – Countdown to Catastrophe.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisitions, remarked, “Even though 2020 has been so different than expected, we were able to close many great package deals due to our tight client relationships. Our broad-range portfolio corresponds to a strongly changing market, in which VOD rights, further strengthened by the Pandemic, get more and more important. Our upcoming factual catalogue reflects this status, with an ever-diversifying offer, bringing cutting-edge stories and high-quality factual content to the world’s screens – be it a TV, notebook, tablet or smartphone.”