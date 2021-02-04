AMR Secures Distribution Rights To ‘Simply Raymond Blanc’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) picked up the worldwide international distribution rights to Simply Raymond Blanc. The deal excludes the rights in the U.K.

Produced by Rock Oyster Media, Simply Raymond Blanc is a new cookery series with the world-renowned chef. Blanc shares new recipes and also reveals the gardens of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, where he serves as chef patron. The series also sees Blanc invite celebrated chefs to share their own creations as well.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Abacus Media Rights, said, “This is unmissable food TV. Raymond’s addictive energy and continued enthusiasm for natural, in-season ingredients coupled with the creation of simple, sublime dishes are front and centre of this personal and revealing series. We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be working with Rock Oyster and to offer this mouth-watering series to foodies all over the world.”