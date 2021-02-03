Up The Ladder: ABS-CBN, ATV

ABS-CBN named Aldrin M. Cerrado as chief operating officer of ABS-CBN Global, the division that oversees the company’s international subsidiaries as well as The Filipino Channel.

Cerrado joined ABS-CBN in 2012. He previously served as chief financial officer and chief compliance officer of ABS-CBN Corporation. He succeeds Olivia De Jesus, who has retired.

ATV appointed Ali Türkarslan as the new general manager of ATV Turkey. Türkarslan joined Turkuvaz Medya Group in 2008. He served as head of Minika and the international channel ATV Avrupa since 2017.