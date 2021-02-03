Rai Picks Up ‘Pablo’ From CAKE

CAKE closed a sales deal with Italian broadcaster Rai for the first season of pre-school series Pablo.

Produced by Paper Owl Films for CBeebies and RTÉJr., in association with Kavaleer Productions and Ingenous, Pablo follows the title character, an artistic little boy who is autistic, as he turns life challenges into fantastic adventures. The pre-school series reflects the real-life experiences of children with autism, and it features young autistic talent.

Pablo will be available on Rai Play starting February 20, with a release on Rai Yoyo on March 1. Additional broadcasters for the animated series include TVE Spain, RTP Portugal, Czech TV, and NRK Norway, among others.

Ed Galton, CCO and managing director at CAKE as well as executive producer on Pablo, remarked, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Rai on Pablo, a pioneering show, which raises awareness of autism and delivers relevant content to today’s young audiences while celebrating inclusivity, creativity, and individuality.”

Luca Milano, executive director of Rai Kids, added, “Inclusion has always been a central them for Rai even more so in this period of emergency when the pandemic has made social interaction more difficult for everyone. Pablo is a series of great emotion and poetry that will find in Rai Yoyo, the leading Italian network for children, an attentive and sympathetic audience.”