MSNCBC’s Jonathan Capehart Set To Keynote NATPE Virtual Event

NATPE revealed Jonathan Capehart as a keynote speaker for NATPE Virtual: Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling, an online event scheduled for February 16, 2021, as part of Black History Month.

NATPE Virtual: Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling will highlight discussions considering the impact of segregation practices on the evolution of the Black TV business, the importance of Black audience segments to advertisers, and the significant role of Black voices in television.

Capehart is the host of MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart and a contributor to the Brooks and Capehart segment on the PBS Newshour. The NATPE event will also feature keynote interview guests such as UWG’s Monique Nelson, Monami Productions’ Mona Scott Young, and All Black’s Brett Dismuke, among others.

NATPE has also planned addition virtual events for the coming months. NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports will run on March 23, and NATPE Virtual: News will take place on April 7.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said, “NATPE’s mission is to advance the conversation in the evolution of content and to embrace, engage and educate global audiences. In that respect NATPE is gathering outstanding leaders to have important discussions that celebrate Black voices in television. We are also coming together to discuss the business of Black TV during Black History Month.”