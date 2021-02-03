Golden Globes Nominees Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) unveiled the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Drama nominees for Best Motion Picture include The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture include Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand, and Carey Mulligan. In the actor category, nominees are Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Tahar Rahim.

The 2021 Golden Globes will also recognize Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes will take place on February 28, 2021.

Find the complete list of nominees online.