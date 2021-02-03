FilmRise Showcases Power Couples, Black Cinema And More In February

FilmRise has prepared a wide-ranging streaming offering for February, with marathons for Power Couples on Valentine’s Day, Black cinema in honor of Black History Month, and the late Jim Varney and his creation Ernest P. Worrell.

The Power Couple Marathon will feature TV shows with diverse couples. The programming includes the TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited, mini-series NY-LON, and BBC soap operas such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale Farm. The Power Couple Marathon will run from February 6-7 and from February 13-14.

The Black Cinema Marathon highlights the documentaries American Rap Stars and Cruel and Unusual. The line-up also includes drama Honeydripper, which stars Danny Glover and Charles S. Dutton, and Love Won’t Let Me Wait, which features Vivica A. Fox. The marathon will stream from February 20-21 and from February 27-28.

Celebrating Ernest showcases titles with the loveable dimwit Ernest P. Worrell, played by Jim Varney, who passed away in 2000. Programming includes Ernest Rides Again, Slam Dunk Ernest, and Ernest in the Army.