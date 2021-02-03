All3Media Int’l Confirms ‘Blinded’ S2 For C More

All3Media International confirmed that thriller Blinded has been ordered for a second season on C More.

Produced by Jan Marnell/FLX for C More and TV4, Blinded is based on the books of Carolina Neurath. The second season follows Bea Farkas as she travels to Malta to investigate a loan company on behalf of a newspaper. She meets Peder Rooth, who provides the loan company with illegal personal data. The drama stars Julia Ragnarsson and Matias Varela. Season two will start filming in 2021, with release on C More in 2022.

All3Media International will oversee international distribution.

David Swetman, SVP Scripted Content at All3Media International, commented, “After the international success of Blinded series one, we’re delighted to be partnering with FLX again on the second series, another eight episodes of gripping, high-stakes drama that reflects All3Media International’s ambition to work with the best producers around the world and deliver top quality drama to our global buyers.”

Lisa Dahlberg, executive producer for FLX on Blinded, added, “We’ll finally get to see investigative journalist Bea once again in search of the truth! There are lots of us who are excited and looking forward to following her complicated relationship with financier Peder. Julia Ragnarsson and Matias Varela are great actors and play their characters brilliantly. Blinded has everything you could want from a really good series: power, money, passion and dark secrets.”