YouLook Rolls Out In Beta Release

YouLook went live in a beta release to customers in the U.K. and Ireland.

Founded by chief executive officer David Smyth and chief commercial officer Jason Mawer, the new AVoD platform currently showcases a wide range of classic films and television programs, as well as horror, food, and motorsport content. In the coming months, the platform is planning to expand its content offering to include fashion and beauty, history, health and wellness, music and arts, and nature and wildlife content.

The extended beta program began December 31, 2020. The service will roll out across iOS, Android, and Amazon Firestick platforms in the next month. YouLook expects a full launch late in the first quarter of the year.

CEO David Smyth (pictured) remarked, “We have created this service in the past year at a time when changes in viewing behavior have accelerated and developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are developing a new advertising-funded video on demand service because we think the market is naturally moving in that direction. Consumers are tightening their belts, but still want a compelling viewing selection and experience. We will be launching with a number of industry ‘firsts’ that will lean into the changing nature of consumer and digital viewing habits.”