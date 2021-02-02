Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS International Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) expanded its VIS Americas team with the appointment of Fernando Gaston as vice president of Content.

In his new role, Gaston, will oversee strategy, development, and production for VIS projects in the Americas.

In addition, VIS restructured its team. Ezequiel Groisman has been brought on as vice president of Content Development. Teresa Gonzalez’s role will expand to encompass the fiction development at a pan-regional level. Rafael Aladjem will oversee the non-fiction development.

Jose Viggiano has been named vice president of Production and Production Management across the region’s primary markets. Valeria Puccio will become director of Production and Production Management in Argentina. Angeles Roldan will serve as director of Production and Production Management in Mexico.

Elsewhere in the company, Guillermo Borensztein, who serves as vice president of Content Sales and Co-Production, will have added oversight of film sales.

Federico Cuervo, senior vice president and head of VIS Americas, said, “As we continue to focus on producing diverse and inclusive content across the region, this new leadership will allow us to move forward with our goal of becoming the leader in Spanish-language content and increasing production of new formats, for both the ViacomCBS brands and our strategic partners.”

Gaston added, “I am extremely excited to join the VIS team and work alongside one of the most talented groups of professionals in the industry to keep developing distinctive, high-quality content.”