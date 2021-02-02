Rainbow Signs On Major Partners For ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

Rainbow announced the first licensing partners for the Netflix original series Fate: The Winx Saga.

As the exclusive CP global licensor, the Italian animation group secured license deals with publishing partners such as Mondadori in Italy, Scholastic Books in the U.S., Hachette in France, RBA in Spain and Latin America, Loewe Verlag in Germany, Epsilon in Turkey, and AST in Russia. Rainbow also secured a deal for a fashion and apparel line with Don’t Call Me Jennyfer.

Fate: The Winx Saga depicts the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school. The live-action series reimagines the animated classic Winx Club, which has attracted worldwide audiences for 17 years.

Iginio Straffi, founder of Rainbow and creator of the Winx Club, stated, “We are extremely happy! The success of Fate: The Winx Saga across the globe continues to show the great strength of the Winx brand. During the last few weeks, we could feel the excitement from the Winx fans who supported us over the last 17 years and ran to watch the Netflix series during its debut weekend. I hope the series will remain popular on Netflix for a very long time, and in the meantime we’re hugely delighted that the magic between the brand a new challenge has happened once again.”