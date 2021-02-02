Nippon TV Secures Sales For ‘TSUKIMICHI’ Anime Series

Nippon TV closed key sales deals for its anime series TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy-.

Produced by Nippon TV’s in-house Anime department, TSUKUMICHI was picked up by Crunchyroll for worldwide distribution, excluding Asia. Medialink secured the anime series for television stations and platforms throughout Asia via the Ani-one platform. Aniplus picked up the series for the ANIPLUS TV station and aniplus.tv platform in Japan. These platforms cover more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Produced by C2C Studios, TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- is based on the novel and manga written by Kei Azumu. The series follows an ordinary high school student who gets summoned to another world to become a hero.

Kako Kuwahara, executive vice president of the Anime Department at Nippon TV, stated, “Launching in just October 2020, the impact that our new anime department and its first international project TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- has made to the anime industry has far exceeded our expectations. We are so proud to be able to show the series to so many viewers around the globe, so soon after its broadcast in Japan.”

Kuwahara continued, “We are honored to be a part of one of Japan’s strongest genres, and the wonderful reception we have received has given us more confidence, as well as a heightened mission to continuously strengthen our anime production. We look forward to creating new worldwide hits, enhance our global distribution of these series and, ultimately, reach as many anime fans as possible, for many generations.”