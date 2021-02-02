NAB Show Attendees Look Forward To In-Person Events In Late 2021

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) shared research that showed an increase in confidence among NAB Show participants about a return to in-person events.

From a survey conducted by Freeman Event Research, the results demonstrated that a major portion of past market attendees are looking forward to attending in-person events later in the year. The survey considered nearly 1,000 NAB Show attendees who were online between November 9-16, 2020.

Nearly seven-in-ten participants indicated that they expected to be able to attend in-person events by the time NAB Show is scheduled. NAB Show is currently scheduled for October 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The event will also be complemented by the launch of NAB Amplify, a new online platform for the NAB Show community to connect year-round. According to the report, almost 60 percent of respondents expect virtual components will have an increased presence in live events and trade shows.